Analysts Expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.20 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $35.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $66.70 million, with estimates ranging from $50.10 million to $83.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus Therapeutics.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRXT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRXT opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. Clarus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

