Analysts Expect LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.09 Million

Equities analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) to post $82.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.80 million. LXP Industrial Trust posted sales of $92.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will report full-year sales of $335.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $327.40 million to $346.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $373.64 million, with estimates ranging from $348.41 million to $396.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LXP Industrial Trust.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LXP. StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

LXP stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 602,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 514,559 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 263,017 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,425,000 after buying an additional 4,929,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 261,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 179,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

