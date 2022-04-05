Analysts Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) will post sales of $231.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $232.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $182.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $96.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

