Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Agree Realty (ADC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) recently:

4/1/2022 – Agree Realty is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Agree Realty is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2022 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2022 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2022 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/24/2022 – Agree Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $76.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Agree Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $75.00.

2/23/2022 – Agree Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $80.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Agree Realty is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

ADC stock opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.29.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 379,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

