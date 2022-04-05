Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.62

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.62 and traded as low as $14.65. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 65,531 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

In other news, Director John Joseph Shaw purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bruce H. Spector acquired 10,000 shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $141,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth $4,757,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth $3,083,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,663,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,391,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 116,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76,453 shares in the last quarter.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

