Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.80 ($7.48).

Several equities analysts have commented on AT1 shares. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.91) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.23) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Aroundtown stock opened at €5.22 ($5.73) on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($7.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

