Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as high as C$2.09. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 3,551,933 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46.

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$292.41 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 36,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total transaction of C$83,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,597,733.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

