AU Min Africa PTY (OTCMKTS:GRYEF) & Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Head to Head Survey

AU Min Africa PTY (OTCMKTS:GRYEF – Get Rating) and Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get AU Min Africa PTY alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AU Min Africa PTY and Quest Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Min Africa PTY 0 0 0 0 N/A Quest Resource 0 0 3 0 3.00

Quest Resource has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 89.70%.

Volatility and Risk

AU Min Africa PTY has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Resource has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of Quest Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of AU Min Africa PTY shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Quest Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AU Min Africa PTY and Quest Resource’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quest Resource $155.71 million 0.75 $1.69 million $0.08 76.88

Quest Resource has higher revenue and earnings than AU Min Africa PTY.

Profitability

This table compares AU Min Africa PTY and Quest Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A Quest Resource 1.09% 5.64% 3.16%

Summary

Quest Resource beats AU Min Africa PTY on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AU Min Africa PTY Company Profile (Get Rating)

AU Min Africa PTY, LTD. provides mining, exploration, development, processing, refining, and production services for precious metals, precious gems, and other minerals in South Africa and internationally. It offers its services in the areas of gold, silver, platinum (unrefined and refined), copper, diamond, amethyst, emerald, tsavorite, ruby, and palladium. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

Quest Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects. The company was founded in July 2002 and is headquartered in The Colony, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for AU Min Africa PTY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Min Africa PTY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.