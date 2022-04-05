Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,443 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Autohome worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 228.9% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Autohome by 799.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 493,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 438,300 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 671.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 61.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 156,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 59,449 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 11.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

