Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.96. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 435,246 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $94.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

