AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.54

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €25.54 ($28.07) and traded as high as €26.92 ($29.58). AXA shares last traded at €26.77 ($29.42), with a volume of 3,819,329 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CS shares. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($35.38) price target on AXA in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($33.52) target price on AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($30.33) target price on AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.87) target price on AXA in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($33.52) target price on AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €30.63 ($33.66).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.54.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

