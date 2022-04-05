AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of AZZ worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 206.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 38,639 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 240.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 12.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

AZZ stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $58.59.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

