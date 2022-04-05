Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Trading Down 11.5%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 39,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 23,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.

Banco del BajÃ­o, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

