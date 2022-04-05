Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.35

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.28.

Bank of Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

