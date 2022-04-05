Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

TSE ABX opened at C$31.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$55.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.50. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$22.30 and a twelve month high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.5000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

