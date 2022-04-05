Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Shares Up 1.7%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2,410.00 and last traded at $2,410.00. 29 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,369.00.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,273.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,333.67.
Barry Callebaut Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)
