BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.77

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and traded as low as $2.35. BioCorRx shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 17,542 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

Get BioCorRx alerts:

BioCorRx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BICX)

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

Featured Articles

