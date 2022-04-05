Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIREF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

