Blockstack Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.36 Million (STX)

Blockstack (STX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Blockstack has traded flat against the dollar. Blockstack has a market cap of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.00284896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00037527 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00108871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

Blockstack (STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

