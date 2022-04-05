B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $570.34

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 570.34 ($7.48) and traded as low as GBX 537.20 ($7.05). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 548 ($7.19), with a volume of 2,962,010 shares changing hands.

BME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.98) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.52) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.87) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 617.89 ($8.10).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

The company has a market cap of £5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 570.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 592.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15.

In related news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.67), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($306,885,245.90).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.