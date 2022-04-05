BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.51.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($76.48) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €78.00 ($85.71) to €72.00 ($79.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

