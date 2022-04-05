Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.23

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and traded as low as $11.02. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 654 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Bridgford Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $100.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of -0.25.
About Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)
Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgford Foods (BRID)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.