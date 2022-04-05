Brokerages Anticipate Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expro Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.08. Expro Group posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expro Group.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE XPRO opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expro Group (XPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.