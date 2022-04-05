Brokerages Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $127.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.90 million to $128.00 million. Rambus posted sales of $105.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $516.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $515.06 million to $517.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $556.95 million, with estimates ranging from $555.30 million to $558.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

RMBS stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Rambus has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.31 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $333,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,073 shares of company stock worth $2,869,307 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,152,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,098,000 after purchasing an additional 610,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rambus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,834,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,086,000 after purchasing an additional 104,072 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after acquiring an additional 62,747 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,075,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $85,872,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

