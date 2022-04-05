Brokerages Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Brokerages forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) will report $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.87.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.50 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 61,304 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 431,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 132,776 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.