Brokerages Expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Brokerages expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. First Citizens BancShares posted sales of $476.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Citizens BancShares.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. The company had revenue of $471.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.60 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.59 EPS.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $971.20.

In other news, insider West Ludwig bought 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,971,000 after purchasing an additional 57,112 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,712,000 after buying an additional 132,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,391,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,513,000 after buying an additional 92,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 178,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,967,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $658.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $742.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $641.30 and a one year high of $947.71. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.49%.

About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.