Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

BBU opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

