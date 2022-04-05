BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.
Several research firms have commented on BTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BTRS stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.46. BTRS has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43.
BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
BTRS Company Profile (Get Rating)
BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.
