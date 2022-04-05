BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several research firms have commented on BTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get BTRS alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BTRS by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in BTRS by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BTRS by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BTRS by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BTRS by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

BTRS stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.46. BTRS has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BTRS Company Profile (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.