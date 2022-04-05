Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.82

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.14 ($0.04). Cadogan Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 3.14 ($0.04), with a volume of 11,200 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 24.18, a quick ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.16. The firm has a market cap of £6.96 million and a P/E ratio of 31.40.
Cadogan Petroleum Company Profile (LON:CAD)
Further Reading
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Cadogan Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadogan Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.