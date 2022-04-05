Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.90. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$4.76, with a volume of 13,595 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on Calfrac Well Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$179.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$257.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$36,585.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,083,021.57.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

