CarMax (KMX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $101.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax has a 1 year low of $95.04 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citic Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.45.
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
