Catlin Group (LON:CGL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Catlin Group Ltd. (LON:CGL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.21). Catlin Group shares last traded at GBX 92 ($1.21), with a volume of 7,210 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.47.

Catlin Group Company Profile (LON:CGL)

Catlin Group Limited (Catlin) is a holding company. The Company offers a range of products, including property, casualty, energy, marine and aerospace insurance and property, catastrophe and per-risk excess, non-proportional treaty, aviation, marine, casualty and motor reinsurance business. The Company operates in four segments: London; Bermuda; US and International.

