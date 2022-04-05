Celtic (LON:CCP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $102.12

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.12 ($1.34) and traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.51). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.41), with a volume of 18,357 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celtic from GBX 143 ($1.88) to GBX 156 ($2.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Celtic alerts:

The company has a market cap of £101.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 102.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering a range of activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public relations and supporter relations; and human resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.