Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.72.

CELTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.47) to GBX 108 ($1.42) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Centamin has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

