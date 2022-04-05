CIRCOR International (CIR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CIRCOR International (NYSE: CIR):
- 3/31/2022 – CIRCOR International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – CIRCOR International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/21/2022 – CIRCOR International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – CIRCOR International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/15/2022 – CIRCOR International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/14/2022 – CIRCOR International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – CIRCOR International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/1/2022 – CIRCOR International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/28/2022 – CIRCOR International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/26/2022 – CIRCOR International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/18/2022 – CIRCOR International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/18/2022 – CIRCOR International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/17/2022 – CIRCOR International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2022 – CIRCOR International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
CIR opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.58 million, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.
