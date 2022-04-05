ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.27

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and traded as high as $30.05. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 17,351 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 628.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CTR)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

