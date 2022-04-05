Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.58. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 108,820 shares traded.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

