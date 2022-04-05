Colliers International Group (CIGI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ: CIGI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2022 – Colliers International Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Colliers International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/15/2022 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Colliers International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/4/2022 – Colliers International Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/23/2022 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $132.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.07 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

