Comparing ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB)

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) and Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ChromaDex and Jinhua Marine Biological’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex -40.22% -70.85% -42.87% Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A

40.0% of ChromaDex shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of ChromaDex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ChromaDex and Jinhua Marine Biological’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex $67.45 million 2.73 -$27.13 million ($0.41) -6.59 Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jinhua Marine Biological has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChromaDex.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ChromaDex and Jinhua Marine Biological, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jinhua Marine Biological 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChromaDex presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given ChromaDex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than Jinhua Marine Biological.

Summary

ChromaDex beats Jinhua Marine Biological on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChromaDex (Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The company also commercializes NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside as the flagship ingredient NIAGEN; NIAGEN as an active ingredient in its consumer products under the TRU NIAGEN name; and IMMULINA, a Braun-type lipoproteins, including spirulina extracts and active compounds, which are used to support human immune function. It also offers analytical reference standards and services comprising supply of products to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, life sciences, and pharmaceutical industries. The company distributes TRU NIAGEN products direct to consumers through its propriety e-commerce platform TRUNIAGEN.com, Amazon, and other internet marketplaces, as well as specialty retailers and direct healthcare practitioners in the United States. ChromaDex Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Jinhua Marine Biological (Get Rating)

Jinhua Marine Biological (USA), Inc. develops allopelagic materials, biological medicines, pesticides, environmental protection products, and products for the home. It offers health products, including Xiduoan, which is used for strengthening and adjusting the immune system. The company also introduces advanced wastewater treatment technology, as well as develops environmental protection projects, including industry/urban wastewater treatment. This business was pursued in three areas: the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of ERGOS Systems directly by the Company; consulting services, and the delivery of marketing and other services to ERGOS network providers.

