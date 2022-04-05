Comparing Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) & Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK)

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) and Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Independence Contract Drilling has a beta of 6.22, indicating that its stock price is 522% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fast Track Solutions has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Fast Track Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Contract Drilling $87.96 million 0.55 -$66.71 million ($8.62) -0.49 Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fast Track Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Independence Contract Drilling.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Independence Contract Drilling and Fast Track Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Contract Drilling 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fast Track Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independence Contract Drilling presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.09%. Given Independence Contract Drilling’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Independence Contract Drilling is more favorable than Fast Track Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Fast Track Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Contract Drilling -75.85% -26.70% -14.63% Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Independence Contract Drilling beats Fast Track Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 29 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Fast Track Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fast Track Solutions, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

