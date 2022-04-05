Comparing Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) & Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Targa Resources has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Targa Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Targa Resources pays out -1,272.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Targa Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Targa Resources and Kinetik’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Targa Resources $16.95 billion 1.04 $71.20 million ($0.11) -699.85 Kinetik $160.62 million 20.36 $99.22 million $5.13 12.94

Kinetik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Targa Resources. Targa Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Targa Resources and Kinetik, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Targa Resources 0 0 11 1 3.08 Kinetik 0 0 2 0 3.00

Targa Resources currently has a consensus target price of $67.67, suggesting a potential downside of 12.11%. Kinetik has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.43%. Given Kinetik’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kinetik is more favorable than Targa Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Targa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Targa Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Kinetik shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Targa Resources and Kinetik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Targa Resources 0.42% 9.74% 3.36% Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94%

Summary

Targa Resources beats Kinetik on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Targa Resources (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting NGLs and removing impurities, and assets used for crude oil gathering and terminaling. The Logistics and Transportation segment includes all the activities necessary to convert mixed NGLs into NGL products and provides certain value-added services such as the storing, fractionating, terminaling, transporting and marketing of NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters, and the storing and terminaling of refined petroleum products and crude oil and certain natural gas supply and marketing activities in support of its other businesses. The company was founded on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Kinetik (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

