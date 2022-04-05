Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) to announce $91.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.74 million and the highest is $92.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full year sales of $380.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.40 million to $380.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $398.94 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $402.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

CCSI stock opened at 57.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 57.86. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of 34.81 and a 1-year high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax and MetroFax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, a block-chain backed secure digital signature product; Consensus Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; and Consensus Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send ADT notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology.

