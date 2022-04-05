Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.24

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.24 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.16). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 222,979 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on shares of Corero Network Security in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £58.15 million and a PE ratio of -29.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

