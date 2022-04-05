Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.10. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 572,822 shares traded.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRF. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.