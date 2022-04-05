Coro Mining (TSE:COP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as low as C$0.06. Coro Mining shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 2,112,175 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.27 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.75.

Coro Mining Company Profile (TSE:COP)

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

