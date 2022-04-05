Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

CRTX stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Cortexyme has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $121.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33.

Cortexyme ( NASDAQ:CRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 66.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 583.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter worth $437,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

