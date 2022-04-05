CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Shares Up 0.8%

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 39,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 22,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on CPI Card Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $170.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05.

CPI Card Group ( OTCMKTS:PMTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CPI Card Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the third quarter worth $726,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in CPI Card Group during the third quarter worth $1,551,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS)

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

