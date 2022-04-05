Critical Review: trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) vs. GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares trivago and GoodRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago $427.68 million 1.98 $12.66 million $0.04 59.00 GoodRx $745.42 million 10.77 -$25.25 million ($0.07) -285.96

trivago has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

trivago has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoodRx has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for trivago and GoodRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17 GoodRx 1 5 10 0 2.56

trivago presently has a consensus target price of $3.03, suggesting a potential upside of 28.18%. GoodRx has a consensus target price of $30.88, suggesting a potential upside of 54.22%. Given GoodRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than trivago.

Profitability

This table compares trivago and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago 2.89% 1.55% 1.28% GoodRx -3.39% 0.06% 0.03%

trivago Company Profile (Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages. As of December 31, 2021, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

