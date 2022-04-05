Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Shares Up 6.3%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. 619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATDS)
