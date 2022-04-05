DCC (LON:DCC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6,033.75

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,033.75 ($79.13) and traded as low as GBX 5,892 ($77.27). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,892 ($77.27), with a volume of 92,415 shares traded.

DCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,640 ($100.20) to GBX 8,349 ($109.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($95.08) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered DCC to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,900 ($90.49) to GBX 5,550 ($72.79) in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,046.17 ($92.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,978.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,033.75. The company has a market cap of £5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

